Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dylan Mulvaney hopes to be a college speaker following Bud Light backlash

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is hoping to add a new title to her resume: public speaker.

In an Instagram story Wednesday, Mulvaney posted to her 1.8 million followers that she is hoping to speak at universities during the upcoming school year.

“University and College friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” she wrote, along with a link for booking her through Creative Artists Agency.

According to the CAA website, Mulvaney graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater. In 2020, she was touring with the Broadway show “Book of Mormon,” but turned her focus to growing her social media pages when the pandemic halted the Broadway production.

She now has nearly 11 million followers on TikTok.

Mulvaney has made headlines for the past few months after creating one sponsored social media post with Bud Light in April to promote a contest for the beer brand.

In a TikTok video, Mulvaney said she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

Amid the controversy over the partnership, Bud Light has suffered a significant decline in sales in recent months and lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer. Modelo Especial has claimed that title for the past two months.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than two dozens cars were damaged, officials said.
At least 30 cars damaged after explosive fire at Phoenix business; no injuries
The plaintiffs say they don't have an advantage over other girls.
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s transgender sports ban
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
A Scottsdale Persian restaurant and a Valley mercado were among those hit with health code...
Worker not using gloves, raw eggs above cake found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It's been a record-breaking day in Phoenix, weather-wise.
Phoenix breaks 2 heat records on Wednesday; chance of weekend storms

Latest News

From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
FILE - Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the...
A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the US Capitol riot
He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.
San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 24
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 24
FILE - Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks during a Senate Intelligence...
Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet