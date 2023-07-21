From Barbies to butterflies, there’s lots to do in Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the weekend of the Barbie film’s release, and there’s plenty to do across Phoenix and beyond to celebrate it this weekend. Multiple award-winning bands of all kinds, art and photography opportunities and much more are also scattered across the Valley. Grab your calendars and tickets today!

Phoenix

July 22 - Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - 2121 N. 83rd Ave | 6:30 p.m.

This award-winning, multi-album-selling band is on its way to Phoenix with all its greatest hits. In 2020, they won Rock Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The group also recently released several new music videos to accompany songs such as “Bad Man,” “Hey You,” and “A Reason to Fight.” Click here for tickets.

July 22 - Peso Pluma - Doble P Tour | Arizona Financial Theatre - 400 W. Washington St. | 8 p.m.

Mexican rapper Peso Pluma and Aleman take to the stage for one night only this week, bringing the heat and beat of reggaeton to Phoenix. Click here for tickets.

July 23 - Jason Mraz | Arizona Financial Theatre - 400 W. Washington St. | 7:30 p.m.

Jason Mraz is headed to Phoenix to take you on his mystical, magical, rhythmical, radical ride, courtesy of music from his recently released album. Click here for tickets.

Scottsdale

July 21 - Butterfly Brushstrokes at Night | Butterfly Wonderland - 9500 E. Via de Ventura | 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Get your brushes out and enjoy an intimate painting class hosted by resident artist Judith Nunez at Butterfly Wonderland! Tickets start at $15 for members, and $30 for the general public. Click here for tickets.

July 22- Barbie’s Beach Party | BS West - 7125 E 5th Ave. Rear | 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Come on, Barbie! Let’s go party! Celebrate the release of the new Barbie film with this beach party alongside some of your hottest Phoenix drag queens, such as Benaddiction, Paris Amour-McKenzie, Kelly Square, Lola Vanhorn, Mynx DeMilo, Chanel Douglas, Camilla Grande, and Salem Vee DeMilo. Click here for tickets!

July 23 - Intro to Macro Photography | Butterfly Wonderland - 9500 E. Via de Ventura | 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Professional photographer Jonathan Cline is teaching another macrophotography course, using some butterfly friends as picturesque models. A DSLR or Mirrorless interchangeable lens camera is required, but a telephoto or macro lens is not required. Tickets start at $55 for the public and $45 for members. Click here for tickets.

Tempe

July 21- Barbie’s Dream Bar | Tempe Marketplace - 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy. | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Celebrate the Barbie movie’s big release at “Barbie’s Dream Bar,” where you can “sip, sizzle, and sparkle” in Tempe with all kinds of drinks! Dress up and have a blast living your plastic Mattel fantasy. No tickets are required, but you must be 21 or older.

Chandler

July 22 - Old Crow Medicine Show | Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 N. Arizona Ave. | 7:30 p.m.

Get ready to be rocked like a wagon wheel with the Old Crow Medicine Show concert in Chandler this weekend! This group has landed two Grammys, a CMT Music Award, and a Trailblazer Award at the Americana Honors & Awards Show. Click here for tickets to see these amazing performers!

