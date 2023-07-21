Ash Fork firefighter arrested for arson following multiple fires in Northern Arizona

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Ash Fork firefighter has been arrested after Yavapai County deputies say he started several fires over the past few months. Karson Nutter, 18, is accused of starting fires in the Ash Fork area as well as other fires in Coconino County.

Deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for the person responsible for a series of arsons, including four structure fires and four wildfires. Fires were set at the Mobil gas station in Ash Fork twice, as well as two others at the county-owned cemetery in Ash Fork. In Coconino County, two abandoned homes were destroyed by fire in Kaibab Estates West, and two wildfires were set on Forest Service Road 124.

An Ash Fork firefighter is facing arson charges after several fires were set in Ash Fork and other locations. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

In June, investigators began to suspect Nutter was involved after they say he provided “deceptive and misleading information” about the fires. Following a small fire on Thursday, deputies again interviewed Nutter. That’s when he allegedly admitted to setting seven of the eight fires. He reportedly told investigators that his reasons for starting the fires included boredom, retaliation against a former employee, because some abandoned homes were ugly and that he was “chasing a thrill.”

Nutter was booked into the YCSO Detention Center on three counts of arson to a structure, aggravated criminal damage and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement. Other charges are expected to be filed in Coconino County.

Deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Sheriff's Office had been investigating multiple arson fires over the past few months before arresting an Ash Fork firefighter on Thursday. (Arizona's Family)

