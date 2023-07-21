APS energy usage record broken for 3rd time this week as Arizona heatwave continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Only days after APS announced its peak energy usage record was broken twice last weekend, it happened again on Thursday as the heatwave continues in the Valley. And APS says it’s been seven days in a row of highest customer electricity use ever.

Last Friday, July 14, APS customers used 7,798 megawatts (MW) of energy, breaking the previous record of 7,660 MW set on July 30, 2020. That record was snapped the next day when customers used 8,191 MW of energy on Saturday. Then Thursday became the new record holder when customer energy usage reached 8,193 MW. For reference, APS says one megawatt powers roughly 160 homes.

“Despite historic levels of energy usage, APS and its customers experienced no issues related to power supply; and that does not happen by accident,” APS President Ted Geisler said in a news release. “It takes years of planning, maintaining a diverse energy mix, investing in and strengthening the electric system, and most importantly, teams of people who are dedicated to keeping the lights on for customers when they need us most.”

APS says it has 8,000 megawatts ready for peak usage hours as the heatwave continues around the Valley.

Earlier this week, APS said factors aside from heat contribute to the increased usage, including the fact that more people and businesses continue moving into Arizona. APS is Arizona’s largest electric utility company, serving more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

On Friday, Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Jim O’Connor says the state has successfully met electricity demands during the excessive heat. “It’s a collaborative effort, showing the diligence, foresight, and resilience of Arizonans,” he said in a news release. “We’ve proven time and again that we’re all in this together.”

Friday marks the 22nd day in a row that Phoenix has reached a temperature of 110 degrees or higher, and the trend is expected to continue into next week. Tap/click here for the latest forecast.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.