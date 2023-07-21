3 new cooling stations centers open in Glendale as extreme heat wave continues

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Glendale opened three new cooling centers in the areas with the most vulnerable residents. It is the first year the city has offered respite centers, and this comes after a record breaking year of heat related deaths in Maricopa County last year.

After canvassing the city and communities biggest needs, Heat Relief Logistics Administrator Joanna Brace said their goal was to offer as many resources as possible.

“We were able to identify places of need, and work with our partners to find locations where we could set up our respite centers and work towards meeting that need with a greater number of support,” Brace said. Through various partnerships with the Arizona Faith Network and Phoenix Rescue Mission, the city was able to offer this service after Maricopa County allocated $771,000 towards this effort.

It’s a part of the Heat Relief Network formed as a response to a “heat wave in 2005 that resulted in more than 30 deaths among people experiencing homelessness” in the region. Back in the Spring, approximately 200 cooling stations were scheduled to be opened around Maricopa County this summer. However, Arizona’s Family has reported that City of Phoenix, which only has one heat relief center that’s open 24/7.

Where are the centers located?

Larkspur Christian Church - 10614 N. 43rd Ave (north of Peoria Avenue)

Glendale Mission & Ministry Center - 6242 N. 59th Ave.(south of Maryland Avenue)

St. John’s Lutheran Church - 7205 N. 51st Ave (north of Glendale Avenue)

For more information, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.