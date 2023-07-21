2 arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly leaving puppy dead in a Scottsdale alley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say a man and a woman have been arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case involving a dog that was found dead in a neighborhood alleyway last month. Officers say that 35-year-old Lester Paul Richmond and 32-year-old Heather Auditor were taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop for their alleged involvement in the death of a husky puppy.

Scottsdale police say they first started investigating on June 23 after someone reported that a puppy’s body was left in an alley behind a house near McKellips and Scottsdale roads. Ultimately, detectives discovered surveillance video allegedly showing Richmond in the alley when the puppy was left there. After further investigation that involved interviewing neighborhoods and looking at surveillance video, they were able to get a video where Richmond and Auditor reportedly talked about getting rid of the puppy. Detectives also said they found additional evidence after searching the pair’s home.

Richmond has been booked at the Maricopa County Jail for one count of animal cruelty. Auditor also faces the animal cruelty charge and an additional count of hindering prosecution.

