1.8% of Maricopa County homes have changed hands this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If the real estate market feels like it’s slow, that’s because it is. “We are seeing so many fewer closings, and that is based on the fact that we have a 23-year historic low of inventory,” said Valley-based realtor Jo Ann Bauer.

A new Redfin analysis shows nationwide, about 1% of homes changed hands in the first half of the year, marking the lowest turnover rate in at least a decade. In Maricopa County, the real estate market is slightly more active. According to the Cromford Report, there are 1,163,978 single-family homes. Through May of this year, 21,135 homes changed hands, representing 1.8% of homes in the county. Cromford Report data shows 5.6% of homes changed hands in 2022 in Maricopa County. The statistics do not include new construction.

“Multiple factors are playing into the fact that very few homes are changing hands right now, and I think at the top of that list is the increase in interest rates. They’re hovering right around 7% right now, so you have homeowners who have current interest rates of two, three, four percent, and so they’re not listing their homes because they don’t want to incur an increased interest rate,” Bauer said.

She notes the inventory issue is compounded because the summer months are traditionally the Valley’s slow season for real estate. “It’s 118 degrees. People aren’t putting their homes on the market. Buyers are not coming in to look at homes. In fact, I had clients that were supposed to be here this week to look at luxury properties. They canceled. Who wants to be house hunting when it’s 118?” she explained.

The report says that, overall, there are too many agents in the nation, and most of them are part-timers.

With a lack of buyers and sellers, here’s what you need to know if you’re on the house hunt. “It is a process of elimination, so be a little bit more open-minded. You may have a specific geographic area that you want to focus on. Well, that’s wonderful, but if there’s not a lot of inventory in that area, you have to be willing to decide what is most important to you and then adjust your criteria based on that,” Bauer said.

Sellers, you may have to be flexible, too. That may mean making some concessions to make the sale. “If this is a home that is updated, in good condition, and priced right, they are selling in days,” Bauer said. “I had a property that came on the market Thursday of last week. We were under contract on Friday. So if it’s priced well, if it’s updated, that’s what most people want.”

