Worker not using gloves, raw eggs above cake found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 19, 2023:
The Persian Room - 17040 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
3 violations
- No soap at hand wash sink
- Raw eggs stored above cake
- Toxic substances not labeled
Super Mercado El Kiosco - 3650 W Camelback Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- Worker sugaring donuts without gloves
- Cooked beans not stored at proper temperature
- Deli ham and cheese not cold enough
Nick’s at Pinnacle Peak - 23417 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee handling raw food then cooking equipment
- Marinara sauce not kept hot enough
- Knives not stored properly
Blanco - 6166 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Empty bottles in hand wash sink
- Cooked pork not kept hot enough
- Watermelon not kept cold enough
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Sizzling Wok - 623 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg
Cafe Zamora - 606 E Western Ave, Avondale
Cucina Tagliani - 17045 N 59th Ave, Glendale
Crackers and Co Cafe - 535 W Iron Ave, Mesa
Cactus Cafe - 2115 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix
The Hanger Cafe - 1725 E Ryan Rd, Chandler
