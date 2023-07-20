Worker not using gloves, raw eggs above cake found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 19, 2023:

The Persian Room - 17040 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

No soap at hand wash sink

Raw eggs stored above cake

Toxic substances not labeled

Super Mercado El Kiosco - 3650 W Camelback Road, Phoenix

3 violations

Worker sugaring donuts without gloves

Cooked beans not stored at proper temperature

Deli ham and cheese not cold enough

Nick’s at Pinnacle Peak - 23417 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee handling raw food then cooking equipment

Marinara sauce not kept hot enough

Knives not stored properly

Blanco - 6166 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

Empty bottles in hand wash sink

Cooked pork not kept hot enough

Watermelon not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Sizzling Wok - 623 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Cafe Zamora - 606 E Western Ave, Avondale

Cucina Tagliani - 17045 N 59th Ave, Glendale

Crackers and Co Cafe - 535 W Iron Ave, Mesa

Cactus Cafe - 2115 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix

The Hanger Cafe - 1725 E Ryan Rd, Chandler

