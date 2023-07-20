Worker not using gloves, raw eggs above cake found at Phoenix-area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 19, 2023:

The Persian Room - 17040 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • No soap at hand wash sink
  • Raw eggs stored above cake
  • Toxic substances not labeled

Super Mercado El Kiosco - 3650 W Camelback Road, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Worker sugaring donuts without gloves
  • Cooked beans not stored at proper temperature
  • Deli ham and cheese not cold enough

Nick’s at Pinnacle Peak - 23417 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handling raw food then cooking equipment
  • Marinara sauce not kept hot enough
  • Knives not stored properly

Blanco - 6166 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Empty bottles in hand wash sink
  • Cooked pork not kept hot enough
  • Watermelon not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Sizzling Wok - 623 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Cafe Zamora - 606 E Western Ave, Avondale

Cucina Tagliani - 17045 N 59th Ave, Glendale

Crackers and Co Cafe - 535 W Iron Ave, Mesa

Cactus Cafe - 2115 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix

The Hanger Cafe - 1725 E Ryan Rd, Chandler

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dirty Dining

Dirty Dining for Wednesday, 07/19/23

Chemical bottles not labeled, meat not kept cold enough in these Phoenix area restaurants

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
These Phoenix-area restaurants received major violations recently from Maricopa County's health inspectors.

Arizona's Family Investigates

Queen Creek celebrates controversial water deal

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Queen Creek agreed to a deal that would bring water from western Arizona but critics fear it could lead to more investment firms buying land for water.

East Valley

The sale did not come without controversy.

Queen Creek to receive Colorado River water from Cibola farm in controversial transfer

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Whitney Clark
For Queen Creek officials, this was the right move to ensure renewable water for their community’s future.

Investigation

The facility, located south of Phoenix Sky Harbor near Interstate 10, has neighboring...

City of Phoenix gives marijuana operation 6 months to stop skunky smell

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST
|
By Morgan Loew
The hearing officer gave Truelieve six months to develop and implement the rest of its odor control measures.

Latest News

Dirty Dining

.

Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST
|
By Jason Barry
Raw chicken, fish not held at proper temp at Phoenix-area restaurants.

Arizona's Family Investigates

Study finds 'cool pavement' in Phoenix makes people hotter

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
|

Investigation

The street pavement is lighter than the common black pavement.

Phoenix expands ‘cool pavement;’ research shows it makes people hotter

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
|
By Amy Cutler and Cody Lillich
A study found that cool pavement makes people feel hotter because the sunlight reflected off the road is absorbed by people on it.

Dirty Dining

Raw chicken, fish not held at proper temp at this Phoenix area restaurant

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:57 PM MST
|
Here are the Phoenix area restaurants that didn't make the grade recently.

Dirty Dining

Several Phoenix-area restaurants were hit with health code violations.

Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST
|
By Jason Barry
Several Valley restaurants were hit with health code violations this week.

Dirty Dining

Phoenix pizzeria, Mesa Mexican restaurant hit with health violations

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:59 AM MST
|
Unlabeled toxic substances and moldy vegetables are among some of the health code violations at Phoenix-area restaurants this week.