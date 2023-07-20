WATCH: Glendale police drone follows stolen Kia, leading to arrest of 5 teens

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale police released drone video this week of an incident involving a stolen Kia that led to the arrest of five teens late last month.

On Tuesday, June 27, a shopper at Arrowhead Towne Center called police about a Kia Soul driving recklessly in the mall parking lot. The caller confronted the driver and told the dispatcher that the teen behind the wheel pulled out a gun before driving away. The witness said a total of five teens were in the car and managed to get the license plate number.

Police ran the plate number, which came back to a Kia that had been reported stolen that morning. Glendale officers quickly arrived at Arrowhead Mall, and a patrol SUV attempted to pull the car over. Police dashcam and drone video then captured video of the stolen car speeding away.

Video shows the car continuing to drive recklessly through the outer ring of the mall parking lot before hitting another vehicle. Traffic stopped at a red light prevented the Kia from turning onto Bell Road, and the five teens can be seen bailing out of the car. The Kia wasn’t put into park, and it continues rolling onto a sidewalk.

Police say the driver ran into the bathroom of a nearby restaurant, where body-cam video shows him quickly being taken into custody. The four other teens were also caught a short time later.

Glendale police shared the video to raise awareness about its Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Drone Program, which provides air support to police and other emergency responders. Learn more about the city’s program here.

The agency is also stressing that owners of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles get necessary software updates to better prevent thefts, following a TikTok trend that began last year teaching people how to steal certain models. Hyundai and Kia updated security software in February, but a number of states are still urging the federal government to recall millions of the cars. In May, Hyundai Motors America and Kia America said they reached a settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit stemming from the surge in thefts.

