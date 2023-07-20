Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend

A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school. (Source: WTVM)
By Amaya Graham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school.

Alexander Santos was diagnosed with a non-seminoma germ cell tumor in November and was told the cancer is terminal.

The cancer spread throughout his body quickly, and treatments haven’t been working.

Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until several years later. They have been together since 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.

While Santos fights for his life, one of his last wishes was to get married.

“Life is short, and you don’t want to take it for granted,” he said.

Santos has been in and out of hospitals since he was diagnosed in the fall. This past weekend, he told his nurse at Piedmont Columbus Regional that he wanted to marry his girlfriend.

Just four days after his request, the couple got married in a hospital room.

The oncology staff helped put the wedding together, including having a wedding cake donated from Publix and throwing them a reception.

“All we want to do is make every life special, so that even in their last moments they remember the good things, not the bad,” said oncology nurse manager Ngozi Onukwue.

Doctors said Santos could live long enough to be married for just a few months or up to several years.

“It’s just like a bucket list; I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted, especially with the person I love,” Santos said.

The couple is hoping to be able to take a honeymoon and need help paying for medical bills. You can donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
It's been a record-breaking day in Phoenix, weather-wise.
Phoenix breaks 2 heat records on Wednesday; chance of weekend storms
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
At one point, thousands were without power following a car crash in Mesa involving downed power...
Power restored to thousands following car crash in Mesa
Scottsdale police tweeted officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and...
Suspect arrested, another missing after shooting in Scottsdale

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Third-alarm apartment fire in Mesa
Valer Catuna, 55, pled guilty in the beating death of 53-year-old William Griswold at a...
Owner of Phoenix adult care home sentenced to 21 years for beating patient to death
Pfizer plant hit by tornado amid drug shortage crisis
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Synagogue gunman had traumatic childhood and couldn’t function as an adult, defense expert testifies
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
Oil and gas companies would pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule