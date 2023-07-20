Tempe district schools start school earlier despite record heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This is the first year the Tempe Union High School District and its two feeder districts — Tempe Elementary School District and the Kyrene School District — all moved to the same schedule. Wednesday was the earliest date the three districts have ever started school and over a week earlier than last year’s start date.

“It’s just so hot this week!” Kyrene School District parent Maurice Wright said.

“The heat is going to make a big impact on recess and getting out of the classroom,” fellow district parent Julia Garland added.

But even as Wright and Garland waited in the dangerously high temperatures outside of Centennial Middle School, they both thought shortening the summer for students was the right move.

“I think it’s good that my daughter can get back into school and start picking up on some good habits,” Wright said.

“I think that the transition is going to help unify district schedules for families that have multiple kids in different schools,” Garland added.

The three Tempe school districts established a tri-district calendar committee two years ago to get everyone on the same page. What that means is that all three districts are on the same calendar, starting about one week earlier and ending one week later. They also get an extra week off for both fall and spring breaks.

Kyrene School District Director of Innovation and Transformation Kelly Brunner says, “The slightly shorter summer helps to mitigate learning loss, and the new mid-year intercessions provide opportunities for teachers to give identified students differentiated and targeted support.” And Wright believes it’s not just the students who will benefit.

“I think it’ll be good for the teachers to get some rest and regroup and things like that,” he said. But not every parent is a fan of shorter summers.

“Honestly, I think that they would have enjoyed a little bit more of summer,” Koba Freyler said. “It felt a little bit short.”

But ultimately, Freyler wants whatever puts a smile on her kids’ faces. “My daughter was ready to get to school,” Freyler said. “So if she’s happy, I’m happy, I guess.”

