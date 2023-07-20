Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Offensive lineman Joey Ramos

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Joey Ramos, 2023 will be the second attempt at a happy homecoming.

The Valley product spent four years at Iowa State, seeing action all across the offensive line. For 2022, he decided to transfer home and play for the Sun Devils. Things began well, as he earned a starting spot. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken ankle in the season opener and was lost for the season.

Now fully healthy and with a new coaching staff, Ramos re-earned a starting spot at right guard during spring practices. Beyond his skills in the trenches, he also has become one of the team’s leaders, having been named to the leadership council. Things are in place, once again, to put a successful cap to his college career.

On this episode, we discuss the hard road back from injury, getting healthy physically and mentally, his leadership style, the state of the rebuilding offensive line, why he cut his once long locks, and much more.

Recent Sitdown Series Episodes

Defensive back Jordan Clark: We discuss the lessons learned during his career, the ins and outs of the new scheme, a revitalized program culture, what makes a great sweet potato pie, and much more.

Defensive tackle C.J. Fite: We discuss his upbringing in a football-crazed state, what convinced him to recommit to ASU, his fit in the defensive scheme, and much more.

Defensive end B.J. Green: We discuss why he came back, the motivation from last year’s struggles, the new defense and his move to the edge, what Southern food he wants to see in Tempe, the inspiring reason behind his major, and much more.

Tight Ends Coach Jason Mohns: We discuss why this was the right time to make the jump, impactful lessons from his dad, how to sustain success, what it means to coaching for ASU, the Sun Devil tight ends, and more.

Cornerback Ro Torrence: We discuss his football journey that included a stop at the junior college level, improving upon his breakout season, learning from setbacks, coverage techniques, and more.

Linebacker Will Shaffer: We discuss his lifelong connection to Sun Devil football, the lessons learned from last year’s struggles, the power and potential of activating the Valley, the new defense, rising up to meet an opportunity and more.

Athletic director Ray Anderson: We discuss the new era of Sun Devil football, how the school is supporting the Activate the Valley movement, the highs and lows from other key sports, infrastructure projects, and a candid look at reasons behind the collective lack of national success for the three highest-profile sports. We also take a deep dive into ASU’s evolving approach to NIL, and get the latest on the NCAA’s investigation into the football program. We also discuss the uncertain future of the Pac-12 Conference and the media rights negotiations, the seeming inevitability of superconferences and ASU’s place within that landscape, tailgating and the fans game day experience and much more.

Former Offensive Lineman Kyle Murphy: Kyle discusses his path to becoming an All-American offensive lineman at Arizona State, his friendship with Pat Tillman, and what being named a team captain meant to him. He also opens up on the struggles of life after football, how he finally placed a focus on mental health, and how therapy has made him a better husband, father, coach, and teacher.

Cornerbacks Coach Bryan Carrington: Bryan and I discuss his roots of his passion for recruiting and building relationships, why he came to ASU, reuniting a dynamic recruiting tandem with Ra’Shaad Samples, the Devils corners, the best wings in the Valley and much more.

Wide Receivers Coach Ra’Shaad Samples: Ra’Shaad and I discuss his quick rise through the coaching ranks, lessons from the NFL, the Sun Devil WRs, the keys to his success of the recruiting trail, and much more.

Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward: Brian and I discuss returning to the Valley, his defensive philosophies, his coaching influences, spring practice goals, his brief (but undefeated) pro boxing career, Valley burritos, and much more.

Linebacker Kyle Soelle: Kyle and I discuss the highs and lows of his Sun Devil career, his preparation for the NFL Draft, what he thinks of the new era of ASU football, his legacy, and much more.

Safety Chris Edmonds: Chris and I discuss growing up in the football-crazed South, his journey from the FCS to Power 5, stepping up as a team leader, the new defensive scheme, how he got the “Captain Smooth” nickname, and much more.

Wide Receiver Giovanni Sanders: We discuss the hard road to Tempe and the lessons learned along the way, betting on yourself, the reinvigorated vibe around the program, the 2023 receivers, and more.

Catcher Ryan Campos: We discuss his All-American debut, the journey from Wildcat signee to Sun Devil star, the details of managing a pitching staff, who has the nastiest pitch on the team, and much more.

First Baseman: Ethan Long: Ethan and I discuss his preparation for a bounceback season, his plate approach, favorite home run, taking on a leadership role, and much more.

Former RB & new Manager of Player Development D.J. Foster: We discuss his new role and why he came back, his favorite memories of his playing days, how he can help the program Activate the Valley, and much more.

Head softball coach Megan Bartlett: We discuss why she came to Tempe, the key lessons learned over her playing and coaching career, what makes Sun Devil softball special, the makeup of the 2023 squad, and so much more.

Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman: We discuss why he came to ASU, his career, what fans may not realize about NIL, why he’s a self-described foodie and some of his favorite spots, the traits needed to succeed in the trenches, how the Damar Hamlin situation impacted him, and so much more.

The Bourguet Brothers: We discuss growing up in a sports-crazed household, from those backyard games to the high school heroics, how flag and 7-on-7 football helped mold them into FBS players, the lessons from their college careers, helping raise the profile of local players, and so much more.

Swim & Dive Head Coach Bob Bowman: We discuss the significance of the ranking, the process of rebuilding the program, his coaching career, mentoring Michael Phelps and the similarities between him and a current ASU super sophomore, and so much more.

Tight End Jalin Conyers: We discuss why he came back, the lessons learned from a tough 2022 season, the potential of the TEs in Kenny Dillingham’s offense, a player’s view of NIL and the portal, and so much more.

NIL talk with Sun Angel Collective’s Brittani Willett: We take a deep dive into the inner workings of the collective and its process, examining how a dollar goes from donation to student athlete, how the group is navigating the largely unregulated and constantly evolving landscape, the challenges facing ASU in the NIL space, the strategies to activate the Valley, and so much more.

Defensive Line Coach Vince Amey: We discuss why he came back to Tempe, how the staff will look to activate the Valley, lessons from the Rose Bowl run of 96, how the Devil D will look next fall, what he looks for with his DL, and so much more.

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Charlie Ragle: We discuss why he gave up a head coaching job to come back to the Valley, how he set Dillingham on the path to coaching, the staff’s plans to activate the Valley, local recruiting strategy, and so much more.

Legendary WR Jaelen Strong: Jaelen and I look back at his incredible ASU career, the hard truths and painful lessons from his time in the NFL, why mentoring matters, the critical importance of mental health, the state of his relationship with ASU, what he’d like to see from his alma mater towards former players, and so much more.

Defensive Back Jordan Clark: Jordan and I discuss an eventful offseason, how the secondary stacks up after losing four starters, breakout players to watch for, his growth as a Sun Devil, the team’s growing chip on their shoulder, and much more.

Strength & Conditioning Coach Joe Connolly: Connolly discusses the team’s gains this offseason, how leadership is forged in the weight room, the process of developing athletes, latest trends and new frontiers in sports science, and much more.

Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Wade: Wade discusses the lessons from last year, dealing with departures, breakout candidates, building rapport with a new quarterback, beating his alma mater (yet again), and much more.

Running Backs Coach Shaun Aguano: He discusses the 2022 stable of backs, their roles in the new offense, the pressure of helping a developing passing game, how NIL and the portal have changed coaching, strengthening local recruiting, how he’s evolved as a coach, and much more.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson: On this episode, Anderson goes in depth on ASU’s NIL strategy, the status of the NCAA investigation, key wins over Arizona, critical Pac-12 and NCAA issues, the next major changes in college sports, and much more.

Inside Sun Devil Sports Medicine: Dr. Anikar Chhabra and Dr. Joanne Vogel give you an inside look the wholistic approach ASU takes regarding the well-being and recovery of its student athletes.

Hall of Famer DB Mike Haynes: Haynes discusses his unlikely road to ASU, the tough love from Frank Kush, the desire he had to play WR, his favorite memories as a Sun Devil, his work today helping players transition out of the game, raising awareness healthy living, and more.

Hall of Fame Safety David Fulcher: The legend discusses his illustrious Sun Devil career, what his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame means, his charitable work, his time with the Bengals, his views on Herm Edwards and the current Sun Devils, and much more.

