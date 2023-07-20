Your Life
Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
By Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray news) - The search warrant served on a home in Southern Nevada in connection to the homicide investigation of Tupac Shakur has been released.

The warrant was filed to the clerk of court on Tuesday. In it, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective overseeing the case requested permission to search the home in Henderson for several items.

Some of the items included computers, electronic storage, documents, or other media about Shakur, as well as photos, movies, CDs, writing for Duane Keith Davis aka Keefy D and his involvement with the Southside Compton Crips.

Police were also searching for copies of the book “Compton Street Legend” by Davis with Yusuf Jah and other personal property.

Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot multiple times in 1996 when leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (KVVU, LEONARD JEFFERSON, THE MOB MUSEUM, CNN)

Police made entry into the home on Monday.

During the execution of the warrant, police found a USB drive, a phone, four tablets, four laptops, 11 cartridges, a copy of the book “Compton Street Legends,” a copy of Vibe magazine about Shakur, purported marijuana, and two black tubs containing photographs.

Currently, police have not released the identity of any suspects. KVVU obtained the location of the house that was searched and talked with neighbors in the neighborhood.

Shakur was gunned down 26 years ago in Las Vegas in a car being driven by Marion “Suge” Knight after a Bruce Seldon and Mike Tyson boxing match. No suspects have ever been arrested, though many rumors and ideas have persisted over the years.

Largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award-nominated Shakur had five No. 1 albums: 1995′s “Me Against the World,” 1996′s “All Eyez on Me,” and three posthumous releases: 1996′s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” which was recorded under the name Makaveli, as well as 2001′s “Until The End of Time” and 2004′s “Loyal to the Game.”

According to Luminate, Tupac has sold 33 million albums (41 million when including track sales and streaming equivalents.) The rapper’s on-demand video and audio streams total 10.1 billion.

