Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrates its busiest year ever

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Following news about its success and sustainability in early July, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is celebrating its busiest year.

In a press release, the airport says it has welcomed almost 1,918,000 total passengers, a 5.6% increase over 2022. “The growth of Gateway Airport over the past few years has been phenomenal,” said Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson, chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors. “The Airport’s continued growth is providing tremendous economic benefit for the entire greater Phoenix region. We look forward to welcoming even more sun-seeking visitors through the airport this year.”

The airport will continue to grow with its current construction of a five-gate, 30,000-square-foot terminal and a walkway that connects the airline ticket counters to the security checkpoint. Construction is expected to finish in early 2024. Meanwhile, the airport has new restaurants and beverage shops.

In addition to new construction, food and beverages, Allegiant Air recently announced new nonstop flights between the airport and Portland starting in November, making this the 47th nonstop flight at the airport. “More and more air travelers are discovering the value and convenience of using Gateway Airport. The airport would like to thank its airline partners, airport tenants, and our passengers for helping make FY23 a record year,” said J. Brian O’Neill, CEO of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.

For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, you can visit gatewayairport.com.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.