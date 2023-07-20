Your Life
Phoenix man to serve nearly 6 years for distributing liquid meth to Louisiana

Kabien Cortes was sentenced to 70 months for delivering liquid methamphetamine to New Orleans,...
Kabien Cortes was sentenced to 70 months for delivering liquid methamphetamine to New Orleans, Louisiana.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man learned how long he’ll spend in prison for distributing dangerous drugs to another state. Officials said on Thursday that 34-year-old Kabien Cortes was sentenced to 70 months for delivering liquid methamphetamine to New Orleans, Louisiana, several years ago.

Investigators said on March 16, 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration was investigating a drug supplier arranging delivery of meth to New Orleans. Three days later, the DEA discovered that a woman was traveling from Phoenix to New Orleans with the liquid meth, and another person needed to go to New Orleans to convert the liquid meth into a solid.

The woman and Cortes arrived together in Louisiana but were soon pulled over by officers in Metairie. Police searched their truck and found the bedliner had been removed and was held in place by a rubber cord, investigators said. Officers discovered 4,576 grams of liquid meth hidden in the truck’s gas tank.

Cortes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute. After being released from prison, he will have three years of supervised release. Investigators didn’t say if the woman had been sentenced.

