Phoenix-area golfer competes on Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Future basketball Hall of Famer Steph Curry was recently named the 2023 Ambassador of Golf by the PGA Tour because of his commitment to making the game more diverse and more available to underserved communities. A Valley high schooler understands his impact all too well. This summer, she’s playing on the Curry-created Underrated Golf Tour.

Lena Durette has been golfing since she was 6 years old. The rising senior at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix finished Top 15 in the state tournament last fall. She’s played in plenty of golf tournaments in her life.

But the first time competing in an Underrated Golf event was different. “I just saw how all the kids, they were all – despite trying to win and play against each other – it was like a family,” says Durette.

She traveled to Florida last month, and all expenses were paid. In the coming weeks, she’ll tee it up in Las Vegas and Washington. “It’s honestly so cool. It’s unlike any other tour I’ve played,” she says.

Now in its second year, Underrated’s mission is to increase the number of competitive golfers from diverse backgrounds, better reflecting society. According to the tour’s website, less than 2% of all golfers are Black or Latino. Durette, talking about Underrated’s core values of equity, access and opportunity says, “it’s everything to me.”

That extends beyond the course. Each Underrated event has panel discussions and networking with golf executives and sponsors. Durette, who has a 4.0 GPA, hopes to use her math skills to build a career in the sport even when her competitive playing days are over. “Not everyone is going to be a Tour pro,” she says. “But there’s (sic) definitely other opportunities within the industry that you can stay with golf all your life.”

Durette has been golfing for a decade. Now, more than ever, she believes she’ll be around the sport for many decades to come. Asked what she would’ve thought when she heard the name Steph Curry two years ago, Durette had a standard answer. “NBA professional,” she said. It’s a little different answer now. “Amazing human being. All he’s done for golf and for us. I’m just so thankful he’s given us this opportunity to meet other people and see that we belong here. People who look like me, people from underserved communities – golf is for everyone.” said Durette.

