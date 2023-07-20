Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-area golfer competes on Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour

A rising senior at Xavier Prep in Phoenix is competing in Steph Curry's Underrated Golf Tour.
By Nick King
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Future basketball Hall of Famer Steph Curry was recently named the 2023 Ambassador of Golf by the PGA Tour because of his commitment to making the game more diverse and more available to underserved communities. A Valley high schooler understands his impact all too well. This summer, she’s playing on the Curry-created Underrated Golf Tour.

Lena Durette has been golfing since she was 6 years old. The rising senior at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix finished Top 15 in the state tournament last fall. She’s played in plenty of golf tournaments in her life.

But the first time competing in an Underrated Golf event was different. “I just saw how all the kids, they were all – despite trying to win and play against each other – it was like a family,” says Durette.

She traveled to Florida last month, and all expenses were paid. In the coming weeks, she’ll tee it up in Las Vegas and Washington. “It’s honestly so cool. It’s unlike any other tour I’ve played,” she says.

Now in its second year, Underrated’s mission is to increase the number of competitive golfers from diverse backgrounds, better reflecting society. According to the tour’s website, less than 2% of all golfers are Black or Latino. Durette, talking about Underrated’s core values of equity, access and opportunity says, “it’s everything to me.”

That extends beyond the course. Each Underrated event has panel discussions and networking with golf executives and sponsors. Durette, who has a 4.0 GPA, hopes to use her math skills to build a career in the sport even when her competitive playing days are over. “Not everyone is going to be a Tour pro,” she says. “But there’s (sic) definitely other opportunities within the industry that you can stay with golf all your life.”

Durette has been golfing for a decade. Now, more than ever, she believes she’ll be around the sport for many decades to come. Asked what she would’ve thought when she heard the name Steph Curry two years ago, Durette had a standard answer. “NBA professional,” she said. It’s a little different answer now. “Amazing human being. All he’s done for golf and for us. I’m just so thankful he’s given us this opportunity to meet other people and see that we belong here. People who look like me, people from underserved communities – golf is for everyone.” said Durette.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Scottsdale police tweeted officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and...
Suspect arrested, another missing after shooting in Scottsdale
The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Man dead after being found shot in street in west Phoenix

Latest News

Historically, few teams have been better here than the reigning champion AZ Warriors.
Native American Basketball Invitational celebrates 20 Years
Lena Durette has been golfing since she was six years old. The rising senior at Xavier Prep in...
Phoenix-area teen playing on Steph Curry's golf tour
More than 140 teams are participating in this year's Native American Basketball Invitational in...
Hundreds participate in iconic year for Native basketball tournament
Childhood friend, Mekhi Hodge, said Chris Hampton was "loving, wasn’t hateful, didn’t talk down...
Childhood friend on sudden death of Phoenix high school football player