Owner of Phoenix adult care home sentenced to 21 years for beating patient to death

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the owners of a Phoenix-based adult group home was sentenced to 21 years in prison last week in connection with the beating death of a patient, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced on Thursday. Valer Catuna, 55, was charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 death of 53-year-old William Griswold. As part of a deal, Catuna pled guilty to the reduced count of manslaughter in May.

Griswold was diagnosed with multiple health and mental problems, including a traumatic brain injury, after being hit by a car in 2017. He was a patient of the Artemis Adult Care Home from December 2019 until his death on Oct. 21, 2020. The center is based at a home on Angela Drive, in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.

On that day, prosecutors say Griswold and Catuna began arguing over Griswold’s request for a cigarette. Catuna eventually pinned Griswold to his bed and began punching the left side of his torso, breaking seven ribs and rupturing his spleen. Catuna didn’t call 911, and Griswold died nine hours later.

“The details of this case are unconscionable. Mr. Griswold deserved better, as all vulnerable adults do,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. “My office will not tolerate fraud and abuse perpetuated against our state’s elderly and vulnerable residents – and those committing these crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Another patient witnessed the assault but was initially afraid to come forward. That person later told investigators Catuna pushed Griswold onto his bed “in the heat of an argument” and then repeatedly punched his left side. The witness said that for the next several hours, Griswold was cold to the touch while also complaining about being hot. The medical examiner’s office later determined Griswold’s death resulted from blunt force injuries.

Catuna’s 21-year prison sentence is the maximum term allowed for manslaughter in the state.

