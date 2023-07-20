Native American Basketball Invitational celebrates 20 Years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — High school basketball players from across the country, Canada and even New Zealand are tipping it up in the Valley this week for the annual Native American Basketball Invitational. It’s a milestone year for the iconic event commonly known as NABI. “I’m trying to be in the moment this year,” says NABI CEO and cofounder GinaMarie Scarpa. “Twenty years. Like, 20 years. It’s just really surreal.”

Twenty years ago, the tournament started with 24 boys and girls teams competing. “It was brought to our attention, the plight of our Native American athletes, [they] just didn’t have a platform,” says Scarpa. “And they have exceptional athletes. [We] felt it in our hearts to jump in and do something about it.”

In 2023, there are 144, spread across eight Phoenix gyms. It’s grown into the largest and most recognizable Native American basketball tournament in the country. “I travel the country from time to time – you see somebody with a NABI jersey on and you’re like, how proud they are to wear that jersey or that t-shirt or that hat that says NABI. You see that it has affected them,” said another one of the cofounders, former Phoenix Suns player Mark West.

For hoopers representing more than 120 tribal communities, this tournament – with every team wearing turquoise and black, playing uptempo Rez ball – is one of the highlights of the year. “Everyone from the reservations come here,” says AZ Warriors player A.J. Seumanu. “It’s really a big impact. Seeing our families here, relatives. We’re just playing for them pretty much and playing for our tribes and for our ancestors.”

AZ Warriors head coach Tyren King agrees. “It highlights some of our basketball players around the nation, you know. It brings light to what Native Americans can bring to the game of basketball,” he said.

Historically, few teams have been better here than the reigning champion AZ Warriors. King, a Phoenix Mountain Pointe High School alum, won NABI two years in a row as a Warriors player. The current group, led by last year’s title game MVP and Mesa High School senior Seumanu, can make it back-to-back again. “It’s kind of like a full circle for me,” says King. “[I] tell them what it takes to try to go back-to-back because it’s not very easy to do.”

It wasn’t easy to create an event of this magnitude. But it sure is something to see two decades after its inception. “It’s a Cinderella story,” says Scarpa. “Really, truly, a Cinderella story.” The five-day tournament culminates with the girls’ and boys’ championship games Sunday at Footprint Center, where those four teams will be the last to ever play on the Originativ court that the Suns used this past season.

