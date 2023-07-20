Mesa couple denied refund for canceled cruise

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa couple says they’re pretty upset with a cruise line that was supposed to take them into the mouth of the Amazon.

The couple paid for the cruise in full--$13,000. However, they say bad communication from the cruise line caused them to lose all their money.

Susan Winkelmann and her husband Peter are worldwide travelers, having visited places like Italy, Austria, and the Caribbean. Their next adventure was a cruise scheduled to sail to Puerto Rico and Barbados before eventually heading to Brazil. “We were looking forward to see the Amazon,” Susan said. “That was something that we thought, ‘Oh, this would be a really interesting thing to see.”

When Susan contacted Oceania Cruises to book the trip, she wanted to clarify the Covid requirements. She isn’t vaccinated for Covid-19 and wanted to ensure that wouldn’t be a problem for this trip. I asked (about) this specific cruise if we could take this, and they said yes,” she said.

Despite not being vaccinated, she said Oceania reassured her that she could still go on the trip. So, she went ahead and paid Oceania $13,000 for the trip. A month later, they got an email from the company saying there was a problem. “Kind of hidden in a big email was one little paragraph about our ship, saying that Brazil was requiring everyone to be vaccinated,” Susan said.

Susan said that even though she was told they were cleared to enter all countries without a Covid vaccination, that wasn’t true. As a result, she had to cancel the cruise with Oceania -- but the company kept all $13,000. She asked if the money could be applied toward another cruise, but Oceania said no. “They did offer, I think, a $1,500 voucher for each of us on a future cruise because of our ‘loyalty,’” she said. “Which I just thought was really, really not nice.”

If this story sounds familiar, there’s a reason. In March, a Buckeye couple told On Your Side they had an identical situation with Oceania, except the cruise line kept $25,000. In that case, On Your Side persuaded Oceania to return all the money to the viewer. However, they only gave in when On Your Side illustrated how the cruise line failed to update its website regarding medical requirements, including Covid vaccinations.

The site hasn’t been revised in 5 years. But what about Susan? When On Your Side contacted Oceania, the cruise line refused to discuss the matter. In an email to On Your Side, Oceania claimed to have handled the issue “...per company cancellation guidelines.” There is no explanation for why Susan was given false information when she booked the trip... or why she couldn’t apply the money to a future cruise.

She has now canceled that trip as well. Susan and Peter are now out $13,000 dollars without so much as an apology from Oceania.

“I was very disappointed. We were both very disappointed,” Susan said. “And the case is closed as far as they’re concerned.” Adding insult to injury, just two days after Susan canceled her trip, Brazil changed the rules and now allows unvaccinated passengers on cruises. Oceania never contacted her to let her know, even though the voyage was nearly two months away.

