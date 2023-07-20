Your Life
At least 2 people rescued during apartment fire in Mesa

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at the Broadway Vista Apartments in Mesa.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) At least two people have been rescued as crews battle an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Mesa.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. at the Broadway Vista Apartments near Broadway and Dobson roads. The response was quickly elevated from a second-alarm to a third-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment. According to Mesa Fire & Medical officials, two residents were rescued from a second-floor unit, but it’s currently unclear if anyone has been hurt.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.

Mesa Fire & Medical says two apartment residents were rescued from a second-story window.
