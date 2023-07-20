How extreme heat can impact your flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve lived in the Valley long enough, you remember that June day in 1990 when temps hit 122 degrees. There were no planes flying as the extreme heat grounded flights.

Fast forward to 2023, and our technology has advanced. Edward Faith, who teaches at Arizona State University and has spent more than 40 years in the airline industry, says that June 1990 day sparked change. Faith wasn’t living in Phoenix at the time but remembers it well.

“Anything that interrupts commercial transportation, moving people about the country, makes news instantly,” Faith recently told Arizona’s Family. He says there is often a quick reaction from the public because they might not understand what needs to be considered when it comes to airline performance and efficiencies.

What has changed since June 26, 1990?

At the time it hit 122, plane manufacturers were not sure how planes would perform during take-off because they had not yet been tested in those temperatures. Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport now say most airlines at the airport have upgraded their data which shows the aircraft can safely operate at, or in some cases, above 122 degrees.

A spokesperson for the airport says it is “well prepared for Arizona summers, and our runways can accommodate planes taking off and landing in hot weather.”

According to Faith, some manufacturers have put planes through even hotter weather. He says Boeing’s performance analysis shows its planes have been tested at 126 degrees.

Without getting too technical, Faith says planes become less efficient as temps go up. They can’t get that lift needed to get off the ground, and sometimes a longer runway would be needed, he explained.

While we don’t have 122 in the forecast and Faith isn’t expecting any problems, travelers might see airlines making the planes lighter. “What passengers will hear here at the airport is that flight from Phoenix to New York today, that 737, should be able to hold 180 passengers,” he said. “However, because of these high temperatures, the airplane is not as efficient, so instead of being about to carry 180 passengers, it can only take 160.”

If you are going to be traveling, Faith suggests booking flights as early as possible, as you’re less likely to face complications if there are delays or cancellations.

