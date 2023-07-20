Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Goodyear-based company installs free AC unit for couple with medical issues

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Goodyear-based A-Quality HVAC stepped in to help an couple with medical issues after their AC unit went out. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As we enter day 21 of 110+ temperatures in the Valley, it can be brutal and dangerous for many people with health issues. However, the community stepped up to help an elderly couple with medical issues who were dealing with a broken air conditioner.

The Goodyear Fire Department’s crisis team arrived at the couple’s home only to discover how hot it was. Firefighters knew the two were in danger of living in extreme temperatures, so they called some HVAC companies to help fix their unit. However, the businesses were slammed and told the couple it would take a week or even months before they could come out to fix it. That’s when Goodyear-based A-Quality HVAC stepped in to help.

Owner Brian Cary immediately sent a technician to the home and found it was 96 degrees inside. The couple needed a brand-new unit, which would cost more than $7,000. Cary and his team then let the couple know they’d handle all the equipment and installation costs. “Anybody without AC right now, we are all at risk, especially someone who’s medically fragile,” Cary said. “Let’s do our part in the community. This has been part of Goodyear for 25 years now. We do a lot of little things like this. I said, just tell them ‘don’t worry about it.’”

The 73-year-old was joyful when Parker & Sons mechanics arrived with her new A/C unit.

The generosity of a new, free unit was a true lifesaver for the couple. If you know of an organization or someone doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
At one point, thousands were without power following a car crash in Mesa involving downed power...
Power restored to thousands following car crash in Mesa
It's been a record-breaking day in Phoenix, weather-wise.
Phoenix breaks 2 heat records on Wednesday; chance of weekend storms
Scottsdale police tweeted officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and...
Suspect arrested, another missing after shooting in Scottsdale

Latest News

The generosity of a new, free unit was a true lifesaver for the couple
Company installs new AC unit for Goodyear couple
Novel Ice Cream is bringing a twist to a tasty, cold summer treat to Phoenix and Mesa.
Jaime’s Local Love: Novel Ice Cream
Novel Ice Cream shop serving up true late-night desserts in Phoenix, Mesa
Jaime's Local Love: Novel Ice Cream drawing big crowds in Phoenix, Mesa