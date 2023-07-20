Goodyear-based company installs free AC unit for couple with medical issues

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As we enter day 21 of 110+ temperatures in the Valley, it can be brutal and dangerous for many people with health issues. However, the community stepped up to help an elderly couple with medical issues who were dealing with a broken air conditioner.

The Goodyear Fire Department’s crisis team arrived at the couple’s home only to discover how hot it was. Firefighters knew the two were in danger of living in extreme temperatures, so they called some HVAC companies to help fix their unit. However, the businesses were slammed and told the couple it would take a week or even months before they could come out to fix it. That’s when Goodyear-based A-Quality HVAC stepped in to help.

Owner Brian Cary immediately sent a technician to the home and found it was 96 degrees inside. The couple needed a brand-new unit, which would cost more than $7,000. Cary and his team then let the couple know they’d handle all the equipment and installation costs. “Anybody without AC right now, we are all at risk, especially someone who’s medically fragile,” Cary said. “Let’s do our part in the community. This has been part of Goodyear for 25 years now. We do a lot of little things like this. I said, just tell them ‘don’t worry about it.’”

The 73-year-old was joyful when Parker & Sons mechanics arrived with her new A/C unit.

The generosity of a new, free unit was a true lifesaver for the couple. If you know of an organization or someone doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here!

