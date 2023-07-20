Freeway in Gilbert partially closed due to a rollover crash

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert is partially closed after a rollover crash on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. near Williams Field Road on the eastbound side. All drivers have to exit at or before Williams Field Road. No word yet on what led up to the crash but the Arizona Department of Public Safety said there were injuries. Only one vehicle was involved.

UPDATE: The L-202 WB (Santan) is CLOSED due to this crash. All traffic must exit the freeway at Santan Village Parkway.



There's no estimated time to reopen the road. pic.twitter.com/Ahh9mYSXEA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 20, 2023

The Arizona Department of Transportation said there’s no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes aren’t affected. An investigation is underway. For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here.

