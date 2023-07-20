First Alert Weather Day: The record heat continues working those A/C’s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another warm start to our morning with a low of 93 degrees, and so far today, we’ve had a new record high of 119 degrees. The old record high was 114, set back in 1978. These crazy temperatures at Sky Harbor have reached 115 degrees or higher for four straight days.

High pressure remains the dominant feature in our forecast, and that will continue to bring the heat our way. Today will be 21 days of 110 degrees or higher in Phoenix, which is another new record. No sign of the monsoon, at least through Saturday, and we have had no rain since March 22.

Starting on Sunday, the high pressure will slowly move to the east a bit and bring a chance of some rain here in the valley. It will only be a small chance, but it is a sign maybe we will get the monsoon cooking. Because of the heat, the National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday. Be careful out there.

