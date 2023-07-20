Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather Day: Phoenix to break more heat records

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5am Update for Thursday, 7/20/23
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another brutal day ahead when it comes to the heat in Phoenix! Plan on highs around 119 degrees later this afternoon. Today will mark the 21st day of 110 or higher in Phoenix, a new record. We will likely also break the record for today’s daily high, which is 114 degrees.

This long-duration heat wave will continue for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Next week doesn’t bring much relief, with most days sitting at about 115.

It’s been a “nonsoon” so far, with no rain recorded in Phoenix for July. We will see storm chances increase as we get going into the weekend, but they are still low-grade monsoon chances.

Plan on a chance for blowing dust and wind for Sunday in Maricopa County, with a 20% chance for accumulating rain. Please continue to use caution outdoors, as this heat wave has proven deadly.

County officials say more than a dozen people have succumbed to the heat and are investigating dozens of other cases that may be tied to the heat. Stay cool, Phoenix!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
At one point, thousands were without power following a car crash in Mesa involving downed power...
Power restored to thousands following car crash in Mesa
It's been a record-breaking day in Phoenix, weather-wise.
Phoenix breaks 2 heat records on Wednesday; chance of weekend storms
Scottsdale police tweeted officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and...
Suspect arrested, another missing after shooting in Scottsdale

Latest News

Today will mark the 21st day of 110 or higher in Phoenix, a new record.
Phoenix expected to break more records as heat wave continues
It's been a record-breaking day in Phoenix, weather-wise.
Phoenix breaks 2 heat records on Wednesday; chance of weekend storms
The hottest day on record for metro Phoenix!
Phoenix hits 119 for first time since 2017 as heatwave continues