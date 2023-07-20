First Alert Weather Day: Phoenix to break more heat records

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another brutal day ahead when it comes to the heat in Phoenix! Plan on highs around 119 degrees later this afternoon. Today will mark the 21st day of 110 or higher in Phoenix, a new record. We will likely also break the record for today’s daily high, which is 114 degrees.

This long-duration heat wave will continue for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Next week doesn’t bring much relief, with most days sitting at about 115.

It’s been a “nonsoon” so far, with no rain recorded in Phoenix for July. We will see storm chances increase as we get going into the weekend, but they are still low-grade monsoon chances.

Plan on a chance for blowing dust and wind for Sunday in Maricopa County, with a 20% chance for accumulating rain. Please continue to use caution outdoors, as this heat wave has proven deadly.

County officials say more than a dozen people have succumbed to the heat and are investigating dozens of other cases that may be tied to the heat. Stay cool, Phoenix!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.