FCC proposes new labels for cyber-safe devices

If approved, these labels aim to help recognize which of your devices are less vulnerable to hacking.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Your home security system, fitness tracker, and all of your home’s smart appliances are all internet connected. “While that convenience is so helpful for us today in the modern world, that interconnectedness does present a threat to consumers,” said Paloma Perez, a spokesperson for the Federal Communications Commission. “As you know, bad actors and cyber criminals want to exploit those entry points into someone’s network to potentially have access to very private and sensitive information.”

Now, the FCC is proposing a new labeling program to help consumers make smarter choices for their smart devices. Devices that meet certain cyber security standards would get a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark label. The agency is working with manufacturers to set those standards. “When consumers see a shield logo that we just put in with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, they know that those devices are meeting a higher level of cyber security and are much less vulnerable to cyber attacks,” Perez said. “So far, we’ve had a really positive reception from so many companies that a lot of people recognize, including Samsung, LG, and Logitech. They really want an opportunity to distinguish themselves from their competitors to show that their products are more secure.”

The FCC expects the program to be up and running by the end of 2024 and logos to be applied to products shortly after.

