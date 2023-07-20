Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Goodyear

The collision happened near Estrella Parkway and Goodyear Boulevard.
The collision happened near Estrella Parkway and Goodyear Boulevard.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A late-night crash left a motorcyclist dead in Goodyear on Wednesday. Officers say the motorcycle rider crashed into a car near Estrella Parkway and Goodyear Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The intersection remains closed. The victim hasn’t been identified. Police say impairment and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
At one point, thousands were without power following a car crash in Mesa involving downed power...
Power restored to thousands following car crash in Mesa
It's been a record-breaking day in Phoenix, weather-wise.
Phoenix breaks 2 heat records on Wednesday; chance of weekend storms
Scottsdale police tweeted officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and...
Suspect arrested, another missing after shooting in Scottsdale

Latest News

Today will mark the 21st day of 110 or higher in Phoenix, a new record.
First Alert Weather Day: Phoenix to break more heat records
A Scottsdale Persian restaurant and a Valley mercado were among those hit with health code...
Worker not using gloves, raw eggs above cake found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Dirty Dining for Wednesday, 07/19/23
Chemical bottles not labeled, meat not kept cold enough in these Phoenix area restaurants
Erick grew up in northern Arizona on the Navajo Reservation.
Sister remembers Arizona Marine killed in Washington state crash