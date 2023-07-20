Crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A late-night crash left a motorcyclist dead in Goodyear on Wednesday. Officers say the motorcycle rider crashed into a car near Estrella Parkway and Goodyear Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The intersection remains closed. The victim hasn’t been identified. Police say impairment and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

