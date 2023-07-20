Consumer Reports: Blind spots causing “front over” collisions

PHOENIX (3TV / CBS5) — Pickup trucks and crossover SUVs dominate our roadways. As pickup trucks and large SUVs grow, so does the risk to people around them when drivers hit people directly in front of them because of dangerous blind zones just past the hood.

Consumer Reports demonstrates how big these blind zones can be and how we can help to protect our families. Influenced by CR’s testing of rear visibility, backup cameras have been required on all new cars since 2018. Backup cameras have saved lives by giving us all that additional view when moving backward. Now companies are shifting their focus to safety in front of the vehicle.

The latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that in 2020 there were over 500 deaths and more than 10,000 “front over” injuries due to forward-moving vehicles, and a disproportionate number of front-over victims are children. According to Kids and Cars, 81% of victims are six and under.

One reason is that as vehicles have grown, so have the blind zones around them. There is no law requiring cars to have front cameras or sensors. There are so many large vehicles on the roads that awareness must be part of the driving experience now. If you are driving a large car, consider walking around your vehicle or ensure all kids in the area are in your line of sight before that vehicle starts to move.

A bill called the STOP Front Over Act is in Congress and could require changes to certain vehicles to help prevent these types of crashes.

