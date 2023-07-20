Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Childhood friend on sudden death of Phoenix high school football player

A childhood friend is remembering a high school football player who was found dead at the bottom of Show Low Lake.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — 15-year-old Chris Hampton loved playing football, but the Phoenix teen won’t be lining up with his teammates this season. The student-athlete from Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen was found dead Tuesday at the bottom of a lake in northeastern Arizona.

Hampton’s death has hit his friends pretty hard. Mekhi Hodge went to elementary school with Hampton, and they were looking forward to football in the fall. Hodge said he had a big heart, loved life and always put others first.

“He’s loving, wasn’t hateful, didn’t talk down on anybody,” Hodge said. “He was caring, always a smile on his face. Just a tragedy what happened, just sad it happened to my friend.”

Hampton was in Show Low as part of a football camp with other schools across the state. Chavez High players reportedly went to Show Low Lake after practice Monday for some team bonding. A number of students went swimming, but Chris never made it back to shore.

Crews from multiple agencies had been searching for 15-year-old Christopher Hampton, a student at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village.

Richard Franco, with the Phoenix Union High School District, said the teen’s death has hit everyone hard — players, coaches, students and staff. One of the district’s priorities is making sure counselors are available to help the community cope with what happened.

“We have several behavioral partners with us, social workers, internal social workers, internal counselors and psychologists,” Franco said. “We’ve deployed a whole team of support to Chavez High that is open and available to anyone who might need it.”

However, there are still a number of unanswered questions surrounding the tragedy. Was Hampton ever left behind at the lake? Were coaches on-site supervising players who were swimming? The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened, and the Phoenix Union High School District is investigating to determine whether any policies were broken.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Scottsdale police tweeted officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and...
Suspect arrested, another missing after shooting in Scottsdale
The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Man dead after being found shot in street in west Phoenix

Latest News

An ASU grad came up with the material after his phone overheated.
ASU grad creates smartphone cooling case
Mesa couple out $13,000 after Oceania refuses to give back money
Queen Creek celebrates controversial water deal
Shawnna Bolick previously served the in Arizona House of Representatives from 2018 to 2022.
Shawnna Bolick to fill Senate seat, representing parts of north Phoenix
Friend mourns high school football player who died at Show Low Lake