8 Arizona Powerball players score grand prizes; ‘The Pick’ winner in Gilbert earns $1 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Although the Powerball jackpot win wasn’t in Arizona, some lucky lottery players still won significant prizes! Eight winners won $50,000 for the Powerball, and two of those earned the Power Play, totaling their winnings to $100,000! In addition, a “The Pick” winner in Gilbert took home the $1 million jackpot!
The winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Albertson’s - 9595 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
- Quiktrip - 2345 E Irvington Rd, Buckeye, AZ
- Jacksons - 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
- Fry’s Food Store -7628A E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
- Fast Market - 1636 South Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ
- Circle K - 1113 W US Hwy 60 Superior, AZ
- Quiktrip - 1850 S Miller Rd, Buckeye, AZ - $100,000 Power Play Winner
- Pilot Travel Center - 619 S Sunshine Blvd. Eloy, AZ - $100,000 Power Play Winner
The winning “The Pick” ticket was sold at a Fry’s Marketplace at 1845 E Baseline Road.
The winning $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles. The lucky numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 Powerball: 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.
The next estimated jackpot for Mega Millions is $720 million, and the next drawing is Friday, July 21.
