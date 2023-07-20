Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff, Courtney Bunting and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina boy is hoping to become this year’s national mullet champion for kids in his age group.

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. His parents said they have given him the option to cut it, but he is not interested.

Brantley’s love for his mullet helped him achieve 13th place in last year’s national competition.

And this year Brantley has already made it into round two with voting continuing on Thursday.

“Brantley enjoys shaking his mullet while supporting local bands,” his family shared. “He adores the attention from the ladies and loves our country and its military.”

More information and to vote for Brantley can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Scottsdale police tweeted officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and...
Suspect arrested, another missing after shooting in Scottsdale
The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Man dead after being found shot in street in west Phoenix

Latest News

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1, wounds another
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
An ASU grad came up with the material after his phone overheated.
ASU grad creates smartphone cooling case
Mesa couple out $13,000 after Oceania refuses to give back money
Tornado causes severe damage in North Carolina