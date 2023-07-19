Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Thousands without power following car crash in Mesa

4,000 homes are without power due to a car crash that downed powerlines near rural Mesa and...
4,000 homes are without power due to a car crash that downed powerlines near rural Mesa and Apache Junction.(KPLC)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A power outage currently impacting around 4,000 homes in the east Mesa and Apache Junction area was caused by a car crash late Wednesday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials say.

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a crash involving downed powerlines on Quarterline Road, near University Drive and Crimson Road. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. A few brush fires were also sparked by the downed lines, which were quickly extinguished.

As of noon, power lines are down from 102nd St. and Quarterline Road to 102nd St. and University Avenue. The 4,000 homes impacted are spread between Ellsworth to Meridian Roads and Broadway to Brown Roads. SRP officials say they expect the outage to be restored around 12:45 p.m.

Temperatures around the Valley already reached 110 degrees before 11 a.m. Rural Metro Fire invites anyone needing shelter to visit the cooling station near 102nd St. and Quarterline Roads. You can check the status of your power outages at SRP’s outage map link here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Man dead after being found shot in street in west Phoenix
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

Heat season usually begins in May and ends in October.
Phoenix heatwave proves deadly, claiming 12 lives so far, health officials say
The crash happened near 35th and Grand avenues around 2 a.m.
Man hit and killed by train in west Phoenix
Novel Ice Cream is bringing a twist to a tasty, cold summer treat to Phoenix and Mesa.
Jaime’s Local Love: Novel Ice Cream
Novel Ice Cream shop serving up true late-night desserts in Phoenix, Mesa