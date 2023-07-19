Thousands without power following car crash in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A power outage currently impacting around 4,000 homes in the east Mesa and Apache Junction area was caused by a car crash late Wednesday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials say.

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a crash involving downed powerlines on Quarterline Road, near University Drive and Crimson Road. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. A few brush fires were also sparked by the downed lines, which were quickly extinguished.

As of noon, power lines are down from 102nd St. and Quarterline Road to 102nd St. and University Avenue. The 4,000 homes impacted are spread between Ellsworth to Meridian Roads and Broadway to Brown Roads. SRP officials say they expect the outage to be restored around 12:45 p.m.

Temperatures around the Valley already reached 110 degrees before 11 a.m. Rural Metro Fire invites anyone needing shelter to visit the cooling station near 102nd St. and Quarterline Roads. You can check the status of your power outages at SRP’s outage map link here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.