Shawnna Bolick to fill Senate seat, representing parts of north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona Senate seat has been filled about one month after former Republican Sen. Steve Kaiser resigned to run a nonprofit policy group he founded.

His replacement is former Arizona House of Representative member Shawnna Bolick. The process to be appointed to the seat after a resignation requires the Arizona Republican Party to nominate three people to a county’s Board of Supervisors — in this case Maricopa County. The county picked Bolick to fill the seat for Legislative District 2, which represents areas of north Phoenix.

“We believe Ms. Bolick will be an incredible asset to her constituents, Maricopa County and the state as a whole,” said Senate President Warren Petersen in a press release. “Her experience in working with lawmakers of all backgrounds for the common good of our citizens will be a valuable resource to our Caucus as we continue our mission to keep Arizona a free state from the heavy hand of excessive government control.” In the same press release from the Senate Republican Caucus announcing Bolick’s appointment, she is praised as a strong education advocate and someone who has worked to limit government.

She’s no stranger to controversy, though, regarding the 2020 election. Days after Election Day, Bolick, a state House member at the time, reportedly received emails from Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urging her to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona. A few months later, she sponsored HB 2720, which would’ve allowed the Arizona Legislature to reject voters’ choice for the U.S. presidency.

In 2022, she sought the Republican nomination for Arizona secretary of state but finished third. Bolick said in a written statement she looks forward to going back to the Legislature to “work for the people in Arizona” and that she would be “one of the strongest advocates for freedom and liberty.” She is scheduled to be sworn in on Friday afternoon.

