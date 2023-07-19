Scottsdale Fire Dept. Captain sits in hot car to raise awareness

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, I sat in a hot car with Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. David Folio sat in a to show how quickly our bodies react to the heat. Folio monitored my temperature and heart rate during the seven minutes they were inside the car. The air was heavy as soon as they got inside.

“Alright, we just got in the vehicle. It’s 116 degrees out,” he said. “Immediately, as you can notice: thick [air], right? It’s almost like it displaces the oxygen here. It’s just so hot.”

After one minute, Folio attempted to take my temperature, but the thermometer overheated. When the timer reached two minutes, the thermometer read “HIGH.” He explained once the body temps reach 104 degrees, the thermometer only shows “HIGH.”

We began dripping sweat, and at around three minutes, we checked my heart rate.

“117 is your pulse already,” Folio said. “So your pulse rate has already gone up 20 to 30 points at initially 80 to 90, and you can see how it’s climbing behind us. I can’t imagine if you leave a child in here, how they’re trying to adapt. We’ve literally only been in here for three minutes right now.”

When the timer hit five minutes, the temperature in the car was past 140 degrees, the highest the thermometer can read. “It’s off the charts,” Folio said. Another tool was used to read the surface temperature of the dashboard. The temperature was 180 degrees.

After six minutes, my heart rate reached 133 BPM. As an extra safety precaution, we called it quits after seven minutes. The original goal was 10 minutes in a hot car.

He explained children don’t regulate their body temperature as well as adults. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office website, a child’s core temperature can heat up five times faster. Folio explained 52% of the cases where children are left in a hot car are when they’re with a caregiver. He explained some newer vehicles also alert the driver when a child or pet is left in the car.

He also said people can leave one of their shoes in the backseat. Once they step out of the car, they’ll remember to grab it and take the child with them.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.