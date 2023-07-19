Record heat again today for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our streak of record heat shows no sign of letting up. Today will be our 20th day in a row of high temperatures of at least 110 degrees. Five out of the last six days have broken high-temperature records, which looks likely again today with a forecast high of 118 degrees.

Temperatures of 119 are likely Thursday and Friday, and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley through Friday at 8 p.m. A Heat Advisory continues through Friday evening as well for the high country. First Alert weather days continue through Friday.

Over the weekend, high-pressure shifts and storm chances (which are minimal today) start to increase across the state. For the Valley, we’ll see a slight chance for storms Sunday evening, with a better chance by next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look closer to 114-115 for Sunday through Tuesday, with overnight lows continuing to break records in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.