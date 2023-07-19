Protecting your pets during the dog days of summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Extreme temperatures take a toll on all of us, including our pets. Arizona’s Family’s Gibby Parra headed out to talk with the Arizona Animal Welfare League about how to keep your dogs safe all summer long.

A great rule of thumb is to put your hands palms up on the concrete, and if it’s not too hot for your hands, it’s probably safe to take your dog out for a walk. The AAWL’s president and CEO, Alessandra Navidad, said that even if it’s 90 degrees out, those temperatures could be enough to damage your dog’s paws.

You’ve likely seen some dogs wearing booties. Those do work, but sometimes in extreme temperatures, even those booties aren’t enough to keep your pet safe. Instead of walking, consider encouraging your dog to play with toys inside, taking them to a nearby park with grass, to a river, pond or nearby lake. If your pet overheats, there are a few signs to watch for. Look for dark gums, excessive panting, paw warmth, and general disorientation in your dog if you think they’re struggling in the heat.

Hale, the pup featured in Monday morning’s segment, is also up for adoption at the welfare league. She has a sweet demeanor, is around 5 years old, good around elementary school-age kids, and knows a few behavioral commands. Click here to learn more about the dogs up for adoption at AAWL!

