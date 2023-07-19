Your Life
Powerball excitement hits store at Nevada-Arizona border

A store on the Arizona-Nevada border is seeing an increase in customers thanks to the lottery.
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Powerball craze is turning into a big business for a northern Arizona store. The Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills was quite busy on Wednesday with lottery ticket buyers from Nevada. That’s because the Silver State doesn’t allow lottery ticket sales, so people who live in Las Vegas have to go to California or Arizona to get their tickets. It’s about an hour’s drive from Las Vegas to Last Stop. “When lottery gets up there, and Nevada starts talking about it, then everyone comes out and they come here,” said Rachel Sockwell, the Last Stop Travel Center store manager.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is expected to be $1 billion, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. history and the third-largest for Powerball. For Charles Cledera, a nurse from Las Vegas, it was worth the drive. “Never know, I could win a billion,” he said. If he wins, Cledera said he would use the cash to help build a medical clinic in the Phillippines. If someone does win the $1 billion jackpot, they can get a lump sum of about $517 million.

But it wasn’t just Powerball tickets people were buying. Some were hoping to win big on the Mega Millions. Its jackpot is at an estimated $720 million, the fifth largest for the game after nobody won on Tuesday night. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins. Both games have similar odds of winning, about 1 in 303 million.

