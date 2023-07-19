Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix woman says credit union forwarded $14K payoff loan to wrong institution

PenFed reportedly sent a $14,000 payoff loan to the wrong company.
PenFed reportedly sent a $14,000 payoff loan to the wrong company.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sandra Manney says her 2016 Nissan pickup truck is dependable, fun to drive and gets her to where she needs to go. “I love my truck. It doesn’t have any bells or whistles but you know, it’s fine,” Sandra told On Your Side as she showed us her truck.

But what’s not fine is Sandra’s monthly payment which she struggles to pay, and she still owes around $14,000. “It’s very stressful,” she said about her monthly payments. “So I tried to get the payment lowered.”

After looking around, Sandra decided to refinance her truck with PenFed Credit Union, which was able to lower her truck payment by $100 a month. However, when PenFed Credit Union sent Sandra’s $14,000 payoff amount to the original finance company, PenFed reportedly sent it to the wrong company. And after that, the $14,000 couldn’t be located. “Where’s your money?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “That’s exactly what I want to know.”

Frustrated, Sandra contacted On Your Side with the hope we could track down her money to pay off her old loan. “I contacted you. And you called me and I am happy you are here,” she told Harper.

Harper contacted PenFed Credit Union and asked them to look into Sandra’s account. They did and finally discovered where they mistakenly sent the $14,000. Once they retrieved the money, PenFed sent it to the correct finance company.

Sandra says the ordeal has been going on for three months. But it took On Your Side less than a week to make things right. “I’m so glad I contacted Gary Harper and On Your Side. This has been on my mind for three months and finally it’s finally figured out.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix

Latest News

Medicare fraud is on the rise after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors are being charged for Covid tests they never took
Medicare COVID-19 test fraud appears after tests, fees appear under name
Arizona has too many real estate agents, says new report
Too many real estate agents in the housing market