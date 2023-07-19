Phoenix woman says credit union forwarded $14K payoff loan to wrong institution

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sandra Manney says her 2016 Nissan pickup truck is dependable, fun to drive and gets her to where she needs to go. “I love my truck. It doesn’t have any bells or whistles but you know, it’s fine,” Sandra told On Your Side as she showed us her truck.

But what’s not fine is Sandra’s monthly payment which she struggles to pay, and she still owes around $14,000. “It’s very stressful,” she said about her monthly payments. “So I tried to get the payment lowered.”

After looking around, Sandra decided to refinance her truck with PenFed Credit Union, which was able to lower her truck payment by $100 a month. However, when PenFed Credit Union sent Sandra’s $14,000 payoff amount to the original finance company, PenFed reportedly sent it to the wrong company. And after that, the $14,000 couldn’t be located. “Where’s your money?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “That’s exactly what I want to know.”

Frustrated, Sandra contacted On Your Side with the hope we could track down her money to pay off her old loan. “I contacted you. And you called me and I am happy you are here,” she told Harper.

Harper contacted PenFed Credit Union and asked them to look into Sandra’s account. They did and finally discovered where they mistakenly sent the $14,000. Once they retrieved the money, PenFed sent it to the correct finance company.

Sandra says the ordeal has been going on for three months. But it took On Your Side less than a week to make things right. “I’m so glad I contacted Gary Harper and On Your Side. This has been on my mind for three months and finally it’s finally figured out.”

