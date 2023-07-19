Phoenix heatwave proves deadly, claiming 12 lives so far, health officials say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Phoenix continues to break heat records, the number of heat-related deaths is rising. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced that so far this year, there have been 18 confirmed deaths from extreme heat.

The latest heat report shows 33% of deaths were from people 75 or older, and 33% were from people experiencing homelessness. Four deaths happened while people were indoors; the air conditioning wasn’t functioning in three cases. The fourth death occurred when the air conditioning wasn’t being used. However, 69 deaths are still under investigation. Last week, the department reported 12 people died from issues likely connected to heat.

Heat season usually begins in May and ends in October. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, nearly 3,000 people visit emergency rooms nationwide because of heat-related illnesses every year.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team says our streak of record heat isn’t going to let up. Wednesday marks 20 days in a row with temperatures of at least 110 degrees. Phoenix also broke a record of reaching the warmest low ever recorded on any date, coming in at 97 degrees, and marked the 10th morning in a row with lows in the 90s.

So how do you stay cool during the heat wave? Doctors suggest putting a wet towel or shirt around your neck if you’re outside during the day. There are also over 200 cooling station locations across the Valley. An interactive map is available listing all locations of the Heat Relief Network.

