Phoenix Fire crews responding to more heat-related calls this month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Fire crews are being tested as the record-breaking heat continues. The department says heat-related calls are up 20% compared to this time last year. Phoenix Fire Station 60 near Dunlap and 19th avenues allowed Arizona’s Family on a ride-along to see what crews are up against in his heatwave.

“What we are concerned about is that it is hot out here, sometimes when you are walking out in this heat, the sun can get to you,” said Crispin Chavira, a paramedic and engineer with Phoenix Fire.

Chavira and his crew responded to an elderly woman who was walking on the hot pavement without any shoes. Someone gave her a ride and called 911. Chavira said most of their patients dealing with heat-related issues are the elderly and homeless population, who oftentimes can’t escape the elements.

“Typical call that we get is general illness, someone calls in because they see someone at the bus stop who hasn’t moved. In 118 degree days that we have had, that is not normal,” Chavira said.

One woman at a Phoenix bus stop was pregnant and overheating. Her boyfriend called for help, but she refused treatment. Less than 30 minutes later, a call came in for a man who was in distress at Cortez Park. He was found lying on the hot concrete. Firefighters created a makeshift ice bath to cool his body temperature. Phoenix Fire Captain Carl Chandler says it’s a life-saving technique.

“We put some of our IVs on ice so we can cool that internal temperature quicker for those individuals. We also have come up with different ways of creating an ice bath immediately on scene,” Chandler said.

The large number of calls they are getting is also testing fire crews who have to brave the heat to save others. “It is always a concern just because of the type of work that we do. Out in this heat, we do things to get acclimated through training but we also make sure we build in layers,” Chandler said.

