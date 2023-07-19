Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Fire crews responding to more heat-related calls this month

Arizona's Family went on a ride-along to see what a typical day is for the Phoenix Fire Department when it comes to heat-related calls.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Fire crews are being tested as the record-breaking heat continues. The department says heat-related calls are up 20% compared to this time last year. Phoenix Fire Station 60 near Dunlap and 19th avenues allowed Arizona’s Family on a ride-along to see what crews are up against in his heatwave.

“What we are concerned about is that it is hot out here, sometimes when you are walking out in this heat, the sun can get to you,” said Crispin Chavira, a paramedic and engineer with Phoenix Fire.

Chavira and his crew responded to an elderly woman who was walking on the hot pavement without any shoes. Someone gave her a ride and called 911. Chavira said most of their patients dealing with heat-related issues are the elderly and homeless population, who oftentimes can’t escape the elements.

“Typical call that we get is general illness, someone calls in because they see someone at the bus stop who hasn’t moved. In 118 degree days that we have had, that is not normal,” Chavira said.

One woman at a Phoenix bus stop was pregnant and overheating. Her boyfriend called for help, but she refused treatment. Less than 30 minutes later, a call came in for a man who was in distress at Cortez Park. He was found lying on the hot concrete. Firefighters created a makeshift ice bath to cool his body temperature. Phoenix Fire Captain Carl Chandler says it’s a life-saving technique.

“We put some of our IVs on ice so we can cool that internal temperature quicker for those individuals. We also have come up with different ways of creating an ice bath immediately on scene,” Chandler said.

The large number of calls they are getting is also testing fire crews who have to brave the heat to save others. “It is always a concern just because of the type of work that we do. Out in this heat, we do things to get acclimated through training but we also make sure we build in layers,” Chandler said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix

Latest News

PenFed reportedly sent a $14,000 payoff loan to the wrong company.
Phoenix woman says credit union forwarded $14K payoff loan to wrong institution
Most heat calls for around Phoenix for elderly and homeless people
Phoenix woman's 3 month credit union struggle with a car loan
He admitted to perjury as part of his plea deal.
Avondale man gets 21 months in prison after lying about sexual dysfunction