Person hospitalized after being hit by car overnight in Tempe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Tempe overnight on Wednesday.
Tempe police responded to reports of a crash near Elliot and Kyrene roads around midnight. Officers arrived to find a person lying in the road. Police later learned the victim crossed in the middle of the road and was hit by a car headed south on Kyrene.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Speed and impairment are not a factor in the crash.
