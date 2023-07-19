Person hospitalized after being hit by car overnight in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Tempe overnight on Wednesday.

Tempe police responded to reports of a crash near Elliot and Kyrene roads around midnight. Officers arrived to find a person lying in the road. Police later learned the victim crossed in the middle of the road and was hit by a car headed south on Kyrene.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Speed and impairment are not a factor in the crash.

