Person dead after being struck by train in west Phoenix

The crash happened near 35th and Grand avenues around 2 a.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person has died after being hit by a train in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash happened near 35th and Grand avenues around 2 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the collision, and police are investigating. The train is stopped and traffic is closed in the area. The victim hasn’t been identified.

