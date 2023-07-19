Person dead after being struck by train in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person has died after being hit by a train in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash happened near 35th and Grand avenues around 2 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the collision, and police are investigating. The train is stopped and traffic is closed in the area. The victim hasn’t been identified.

