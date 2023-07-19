Your Life
Officers investigating police situation in busy Scottsdale area

Scottsdale police tweeted that officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and McDowell Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large police presence has shut down a busy Scottsdale area on Wednesday morning. Scottsdale police tweeted that officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and McDowell Road.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area. Westbound McDowell Road is closed at 68th Street and eastbound is shut down at 64th Street from McDowell Road to Hubbell Street. The investigation is ongoing.

