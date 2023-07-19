Officers investigating police situation in busy Scottsdale area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large police presence has shut down a busy Scottsdale area on Wednesday morning. Scottsdale police tweeted that officers were assisting a police investigation near 64th Street and McDowell Road.

We are assisting on a police investigation in the area of E McDowell Rd and N 64th St.

There will be a large police presence in that area. Stay out of the area until the all-clear is given in further updates via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/2ETI0qwqwc — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 19, 2023

Residents are asked to stay out of the area. Westbound McDowell Road is closed at 68th Street and eastbound is shut down at 64th Street from McDowell Road to Hubbell Street. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.