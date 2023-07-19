Man struck by car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car in south Phoenix on Wednesday. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called out to the collision near 24th Street and Baseline Road. Police arrived and found a man lying on the road, and a driver pulled over nearby. The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was hit. The driver remained at the scene, and speed or impairment wasn’t involved. The investigation is ongoing.

