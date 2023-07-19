Your Life
Man dies while being taken into custody by Mesa police

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Michael Medina.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) An investigation is underway after a man died while being taken into custody earlier this week in Mesa. He’s been identified as 33-year-old Michael Medina.

According to Mesa police, officers had been looking for Medina since last month and spotted him shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday. After pulling him over on Mesa Drive near Southern Avenue, police say Medina jumped out of his car and ran. As detailed in a news release by Mesa police, one officer caught up to Medina, “...causing him to fall forward where he became unconscious and unresponsive after being taken into custody.” Police say Medina was un-handcuffed while officers attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other details about the arrest or Medina’s death have been released. Mesa police say the investigation is ongoing, adding that all info and evidence in the case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Officers had been searching for Medina since June 22 in connection with several charges, including threats and intimidating, disorderly conduct, burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and five other warrants.

