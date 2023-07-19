Your Life
Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say

Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.(Source: Yarmouth Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A 36-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged after police say a woman caught him hiding under a coat in the back seat of her car.

A Yarmouth Police officer spotted a woman who appeared to be scared on the side of the highway around 1 a.m. Monday.

The woman told the officer she was startled when she realized a man was in the back seat of her car with a coat over his head. She told police she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary when she was leaving a friend’s house that night.

After she began driving, a light came on inside the woman’s car, and when she looked in the back seat, she saw the man.

Authorities say she was so frightened, she started driving erratically, and the man fell out of an open rear door of the car.

Following an investigation, police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.

