Lawmakers propose new Grand Canyon National Monument on federal land

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona lawmakers have proposed a bill to create a new monument at one of the state’s most popular and stunning national parks.

On Tuesday, Senators Mark Kelly, Krysten Sinema, and Congressman Raul Grijalva announced the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Act during a community meeting at the Grand Canyon. The meeting was hosted by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service. Sinema is the primary sponsor of the Senate bill, which was introduced on July 12. The bill would use over 1 million acres of federal land for a new Grand Canyon National Monument to protect and enhance the area in northern Arizona.

“The Grand Canyon is unlike any other place on earth. Protecting this unique natural wonder is critical to our recreation economy and the Arizona communities that depend on it,” Kelly said.

The 1,069,970 acres of land are currently managed by the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service. The meeting Tuesday was to discuss their progress in establishing the new national monument.

“It will protect areas of the Grand Canyon region such as our traditional sweat lodges, ancient trails, red butte, our sacred mountain. It needs to be protected for future generations to come,” said Edmond Tilousi, vice president of the Havasupai Tribe. Other tribal leaders say the creation of this national monument will help protect lands from mining and keep their water supply safe for future use.

However, Congressman Paul Gosar, who represents the 9th District in Mohave County, opposes the bill. “This proposal circumvents congressional authority, threatening the American public’s access and use of federal lands,” said a Gosar staffer at the meeting. “The proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials, who’s community will be permanently changed by this designation,” the staffer added.

The bill sets standards for the monument, including forming a tribal commission of one representative from each of the 12 federally recognized members of the Grand Canyon Associated Tribes to help oversee the development.

“The Grand Canyon is a national treasure and an important part of Arizona’s history, heritage, and strength,” Sinema said. “We’re proud to work side by side with Tribes, sportsmen, wildlife groups, and partners across northern Arizona to ensure the Grand Canyon remains a place for all to enjoy for generations to come, and we’re glad to see the Administration follow our leadership to make the national monument a reality.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.