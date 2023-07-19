Your Life
Kids prepare to go back to school at Arizona’s Family’s Pay It Forward Back-to-School Clothing Drive

Sponsored by America First Credit Union and Penguin Air & Plumbing.
Hundreds of students in need are getting help from the annual Back-to-School Clothing Drive.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With many schools getting back in session, Arizona’s Family reporter Ian Schwartz visited the Back-to-School Clothing Drive Tuesday morning at Grand Canyon University. The event is sponsored by many organizations, with more than 140 schools across 30 districts being served.

The Back-To-School Clothing Drive has been around since the 1960s to ensure every child gets the things they need to start their school year on the right foot. Each child has been pre-selected by their schools to come to the drive.

It's back-to-school season in Arizona, and Ian Schwartz is helping at Arizona's Family's annual Back to School clothing drive at GCU!

“I had the opportunity to shop with one of the kids... and to see the looks on their faces and their eyes light up to get a brand new pair of shoes or a new backpack, you can’t put a pricetag on that so I encourage people to get involved,” said Jonathan Kierman with Super Star Car Wash.

This year, a very special guest came to help out--Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker!

Back-to-School Clothing Drive is ensuring every child gets the things they need to start their school year on the right foot.

Super Star Car Wash donated $2,500 to the drive, and you can donate on our website here! You can find out where your money is going based on dollar amount there, learn about the various sponsors, and read about Back-to-School’s mission.

