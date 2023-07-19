Keeping kids safe with pool fence installation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s hot out, and that means many families are cooling off at the pool!

Brandi Stoll’s 2-year-old daughter Aliza nearly drowned, despite family members being outside with her. She was only given a 50% chance to live during her 5-day hospital stay. The Stoll family, along with more than 10 other families, received a free pool fence as part of the Pool Fence Safety Program, sponsored by Child Crisis Arizona, SRP, and the United Phoenix Firefighters’ Charities.

A Valley mom who almost lost her daughter to a drowning accident over the summer is working to ensure it doesn't happen to any other child.

David Ramirez with United Phoenix Firefighters’ Charities said, “Pool barriers are the number one deterrent to keep kids safe and prevent them from drowning in their own pools.” According to Child Crisis Arizona, drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4. Arizona has one of the highest drowning rates in the country, with around 20 kids drowning every year in Maricopa County alone.

You can apply for a free pool fence for 2024 through Child Crisis Arizona’s portal here. There is also a free water safety course that you can take on the website.

If you’re looking for another way to keep you and your family safe around pools, check out Arizona’s Family’s Swim Safe campaign, which follows the 3 ABCs of Water Safety: adult supervision, barriers, and classes! You can also take the #WaterWatcher pledge!

You can expect these tips and more all summer long!

