Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Keeping kids safe with pool fence installation

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
SRP, Child Crisis Arizona, and the United Phoenix Firefighters' Charities are working together to give some families free pool barriers.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s hot out, and that means many families are cooling off at the pool!

Brandi Stoll’s 2-year-old daughter Aliza nearly drowned, despite family members being outside with her. She was only given a 50% chance to live during her 5-day hospital stay. The Stoll family, along with more than 10 other families, received a free pool fence as part of the Pool Fence Safety Program, sponsored by Child Crisis Arizona, SRP, and the United Phoenix Firefighters’ Charities.

A Valley mom who almost lost her daughter to a drowning accident over the summer is working to ensure it doesn't happen to any other child.

David Ramirez with United Phoenix Firefighters’ Charities said, “Pool barriers are the number one deterrent to keep kids safe and prevent them from drowning in their own pools.” According to Child Crisis Arizona, drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4. Arizona has one of the highest drowning rates in the country, with around 20 kids drowning every year in Maricopa County alone.

You can apply for a free pool fence for 2024 through Child Crisis Arizona’s portal here. There is also a free water safety course that you can take on the website.

If you’re looking for another way to keep you and your family safe around pools, check out Arizona’s Family’s Swim Safe campaign, which follows the 3 ABCs of Water Safety: adult supervision, barriers, and classes! You can also take the #WaterWatcher pledge!

You can expect these tips and more all summer long!

If you know of an organization or someone doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Man dead after being found shot in street overnight in west Phoenix
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

Arizona's Family hosts Back to School clothing drive at GCU
Keeping kids safe this summer with Pool Fence safety program
Bradly is a teenager who loves soccer, has a big heart, and is looking for a kind family.
Meet Bradly, a young teen who loves soccer and seeks a loving family
Visiting the Phoenix Rising with Bradly, a teenager looking for a family