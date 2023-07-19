Your Life
Jaime’s Local Love: Novel Ice Cream

Novel Ice Cream is bringing a twist to a tasty summer treat to Phoenix and Mesa.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Without spending a single penny on advertising, Novel Ice Cream has garnered countless national accolades, including being named the #1 Ice Cream Shop in America by Yelp and by being featured in Delish, Forbes Travel, MSN News, Yahoo News, and dozens more.

In fact, at Novel, they get so many media requests that they only do one or two media features a year--one local and one national--the local one this year is Jaime’s Local Love! To that, we say thank you, Novel Ice Cream!

Novel Ice Cream’s been serving up ice cream stuffed donuts in the form of their signature Dough Melts from a little red cottage in the Grand Avenue Arts District since 2017. Most recently, they’re serving from their second location in downtown Mesa, nestled in the hidden alley of the Greenbelt Building. Boasting 12 unique flavors of small-batch handcrafted artisan ice creams, the shop has retro cereal toppings and craft glass bottle sodas, all with a uniquely engaging customer experience.

Since opening, Novel has experienced the love for homegrown small businesses shaping local food and art culture by bringing high-quality, unique items to the Valley’s burgeoning food scene. The national attention this local business is getting year after year is proof our Valley’s food scene has a huge voice that reaches beyond our state’s borders. Owner and operator Brandon Douglas started Novel after a career as a business consultant. He says he did so because he wanted to create a place with a great product, a fantastic work environment, and an unparalleled customer experience.

Douglas said he also felt Phoenix needed an actual late-night dessert spot! The shop is open until midnight Tuesdays through Thursdays and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. He said that Novel serves as an outlet for sharing his obsession with ice cream, donuts, cereal, and soda with his customers and brings people from all over the metro area and the rest of Arizona together in a shared love of unique desserts.

Novel Ice Cream

Phoenix Location: 1028 Grand Ave #6 Phoenix, AZ 85007

Mesa Location: 40 N Macdonald Street Mesa, AZ 85201

Social Media:

Instagram account: @Novel_PHX

Facebook account: Facebook.com/NovelPHX

